Alicia Joyce Westberry
October 6, 1983 - June 1, 2019
Roberta, GA- Graveside services for Alicia Joyce Westberry, 35, of Roberta, will be held on Tuesday at 11:00 am at Roberta City Cemetery. Alicia passed away on Saturday, June 1, 2019 at Peach Regional Medical Center.
Survivors include her parents, George and Debra Westberry of Roberta; one sister, Alison Westberry of Macon; maternal grandfather, Roy Lewis, Sr. of Roberta; several aunts, uncles, and cousins also survive.
Visitation will be held on Monday evening from 6 to 8 pm at the funeral home.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to: Children's Healthcare of Atlanta at www.choa.org.
McLeighton Funeral Service of Roberta is in charge of arrangements.
Published in The Telegraph on June 3, 2019