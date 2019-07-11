Allan Baugh Penrod
October 30, 1920 - July 9, 2019
Macon, GA- Allan Baugh Penrod, 98, went to be with his Lord and Savior, Tuesday, July 9, 2019. A celebration of his life will be held Friday, July 12, 2019 at 11:00am in the Chapel of Macon Memorial Park Funeral Home with Dr. Scott Walker officiating. Burial will follow in Macon Memorial Park Cemetery with Full Military Honors. The family will greet friends from 10:00am until the service. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to a missions organization of the donor's choice.
Allan was born in Dunmor, Kentucky to the late Pearl and Nina Baugh Penrod and was preceded in death by his wife, Ellen Tyson Penrod and daughter, Brenda Rodgers. He was retired after 29 years as Chief Master Sergeant with the United States Air Force, serving in WWII, the Korean Conflict and the Vietnam War. Allan later retired as a letter carrier with the United States Postal Service, after 16 years of service. He was a former member of West Highland Baptist Church, now Safe Harbor Baptist Church and was a life member of the VFW. Allan was a loving and devoted husband, father, grandfather, great grandfather and brother.
Survivors include his children, Debra (Howard) Frontz, Joy (Lee) Hart and David (Melissa) Penrod; four grandchildren; six great grandchildren; and sister, Anna L. Dahl.
The family would like to extend a special thanks to the staff of Brookdale for their loving care.
Visit www.maconmp.com to express condolences.
Macon Memorial Park Funeral Home and Cemetery have charge of arrangements.
View the online memorial for Allan Baugh Penrod
Published in The Telegraph on July 11, 2019