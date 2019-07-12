Allan Baugh Penrod (1920 - 2019)
Service Information
Macon Memorial Park Funeral Home
3969 Mercer University Drive
Macon, GA
31204
(478)-477-5737
Visitation
Friday, Jul. 12, 2019
10:00 AM - 11:00 AM
Macon Memorial Park Funeral Home
3969 Mercer University Drive
Macon, GA 31204
Celebration of Life
Friday, Jul. 12, 2019
11:00 AM
Macon Memorial Park Funeral Home
3969 Mercer University Drive
Macon, GA 31204
Obituary
Allan Baugh Penrod
October 30, 1920 - July 9, 2019
Macon, GA- Allan Baugh Penrod, 98, went to be with his Lord and Savior, Tuesday, July 9, 2019. A celebration of his life will be held Friday, July 12, 2019 at 11:00am in the Chapel of Macon Memorial Park Funeral Home with Dr. Scott Walker officiating. Burial will follow in Macon Memorial Park Cemetery with Full Military Honors. The family will greet friends from 10:00am until the service. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to a missions organization of the donor's choice.
Visit www.maconmp.com to express condolences.
Macon Memorial Park Funeral Home and Cemetery have charge of arrangements.


Published in The Telegraph on July 12, 2019
