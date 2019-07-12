Allan Baugh Penrod
October 30, 1920 - July 9, 2019
Macon, GA- Allan Baugh Penrod, 98, went to be with his Lord and Savior, Tuesday, July 9, 2019. A celebration of his life will be held Friday, July 12, 2019 at 11:00am in the Chapel of Macon Memorial Park Funeral Home with Dr. Scott Walker officiating. Burial will follow in Macon Memorial Park Cemetery with Full Military Honors. The family will greet friends from 10:00am until the service. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to a missions organization of the donor's choice.
Published in The Telegraph on July 12, 2019