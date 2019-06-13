Allan Kay Green
July 7, 1937 - June 11, 2019
Gray, GA- Allan Kay Green, of Gray, GA, passed away on Tuesday, June 11, 2019. Funeral services will be held on Friday, June 14, 2019, at 2:00 pm, at Greenwood Baptist Church. Burial will follow at Sardis Church Cemetery at Grace Primitive Baptist Church. Elder Daniel Bryant will officiate at the church. The Reverend John Haney will officiate the graveside service. The family will greet friends from 5:00 PM until 8:00 PM on Thursday, June 13, 2019, at Greenwood Baptist Church. Flowers will be accepted, or donations may be made to Grace Primitive Baptist Church, c/o Bryan Parish, 5872 Sardis Church Road, Macon, GA 31216. The family may be contacted at 288 Elam Church Road.
Mr. Green was born in Byron, GA to the late Myrtis Alti and Lillie Mae Roquemore Green on July 7, 1937. He was a charter member of Grace Primitive Baptist Church and a longtime member of Sardis Primitive Baptist Church. Mr. Green served as a Deacon and clerk at both Sardis and Grace Primitive Baptist Church. He loved his God, his church and his family. Mr. Green served as the Fire Chief and the EMA Director for Jones County for over 34 years. He organized the Jones County Fire Department and devoted his life to serving others. Mr. Green was preceded in death by his parents; brother, Curtis Green; brother, Harry Green; sister, Zelma Byrd; brother, Wilburn Green; brother, Jim Green and brother, M.A. Green, Jr.
Survivors: Wife, Shirley N. Green of Gray; daughter, Leanne Holloway of Gray; granddaughter, Julie Holloway of Gray; grandson, Stephen Holloway of Gray; grandson, Michael Holloway of Gray; great grandchildren, Zachary Allan Holloway and Dylan Lee Holloway of Gray, and sisters, Esther G. Blume of Macon and Myrtice "Boots" Nipper of Macon.
Please visit www.hartsmort.com to express condolences.
Hart's Mortuary, Jones County Chapel, 307 Pecan Ln, Gray GA, 31032, has charge of arrangements.
Published in The Telegraph from June 13 to June 14, 2019