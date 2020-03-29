|
ALLEN CANDLER PRITCHETT, III
POWDER SPRINGS, GA- Allen Candler Pritchett, III, 58, passed away suddenly and unexpectedly on Tuesday, March 24, 2020. A private burial service for the family will be held in Evergreen Cemetery in Perry, where he will be laid to rest in the family plot along with his father, grandparents, and great-grandparents. During this time of uncertainty and in keeping with Governor Kemp's mandate restricting gatherings of more than ten people, services will be postponed. The family plans to celebrate his life as soon as appropriate in Powder Springs and in Perry, at which time details will be announced.
Candler grew up in Perry, Georgia, where he was a graduate of the Class of 1980 from Westfield School. He earned a Bachelor of Business degree from Georgia Southern University and was a member of Sigma Chi Fraternity and Phi Mu's Pledge Class Sweetheart. Candler moved to the Atlanta area soon after graduating from college and began a successful career, increasing his accomplishments and advancing along the way. He worked at Arc3 Gases for nearly ten years as a Business Development Manager. For the past fifteen years, Candler was a member of Burnt Hickory Baptist Church in Powder Springs and a faithful member of his Men's Bible Study group. Candler loved the outdoors, his dog, Charlie, and the "Dawgs" at University of Georgia football. His greatest love, however, was his family and his children. He also held his many friendships from along life's way dear to him. He never met a stranger and definitely had the gift of gab!
Mr. Pritchett was preceded in death by his father, Allen Candler Pritchett, Jr.; his paternal grandparents, Allen Candler and Lucile Beckham Pritchett of Perry, GA; and his maternal grandparents, Sam and Bill Sells, of Moultrie, GA.
He is survived by his wife, Kimberly Pritchett of Powder Springs; his children, Logan Pritchett and Laci Pritchett; Bryan Auton (Kaley) and Ashley Murton (Luke); and his grandchildren, Bryley, Bracen, Baptist, Bravery, Braham, Brevity, Boyce Auton; Natalee and Scarlett Murton.
Also left to cherish a lifetime of memories are his mother, Anna Sells Pritchett of Perry; his sister and brother-in-law, Janna and Fred McBride of Savannah, and their children, Ashley Snider (Cheyne) and Fred McBride (Hannah); and his brother, Levin Pritchett of Sandy Springs. In addition, his great-nieces and a great-nephew, Evelyn Snider and Lilah Snider, and Preston and Piper McBride.
Please convey your condolences for the family in either of the online guestbooks at Watson-Hunt Funeral Home in Perry (www.watsonhunt.com) or Bellamy Funeral Services in Hiram, GA (www.bellamyfuneralhomes.com). Bellamy Funeral Services is serving the family in Powder Springs, and Watson-Hunt Funeral Home has been entrusted with the burial arrangements in Perry.
The family respectfully requests donations in memory of Candler made to The Mission Fund at Burnt Hickory Baptist Church, ATT: Marsha Jones, 5145 Due West Road, Powder Springs, GA 30127.
Published in The Telegraph on Mar. 29, 2020
