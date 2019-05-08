Rev. Allen D. "Mumbo" Cornelius, Sr.
Macon, Georgia- Funeral services for Rev. Allen D. "Mumbo" Cornelius, Sr. will be held 2 PM Thursday, May 9, 2019 at St. Luke Missionary Baptist Church. Pastor Jarvis Adside, Sr. will officiate. Interment services will follow at Middle Georgia Memory Gardens Cemetery. Rev. Cornelius, 80, passed away Wednesday, May 1, 2019.
Survivors includes his four children, Cynthia Cornelius, Allen D, Cornelius, Jr., Debroada Cornelius and Yolanda Cornelius; brother, George (Laura) Harris; three grandchildren; six great grandchildren and a host of other relatives and friends.
The family may be contacted at 3199 Clairmont Ave., Macon and will receive friends tonight, Wednesday, May 8, 2019 from 6:00 to 7:00 PM in the Chapel of Jones Brothers Mortuary, 3035 Millerfield Rd., Macon.
Published in The Telegraph on May 8, 2019