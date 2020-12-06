Or Copy this URL to Share

Allen Jerome Williams

November 30, 2020

Atlanta, Georgia - Private (Family Only) Graveside Services will be held 12 Noon Monday, December 7, 2020 at Woodlawn Memorial Park Cemetery. Mr. Williams, 56, passed away Monday, December 1, 2020.

Survivors includes his children, Christopher Flagg and Darius Castell-Williams; mother, Christine C. Williams; companion, Linda Smith; two sisters, Charlisa Williams and Anita Williams; two brothers, Thomas B. (Phyllis) Williams, Jr., Kelvin (Vanessa) Williams and a host of other relatives and friends.

Public Viewing will be held Sunday, December 6, 2020 from 2 PM until 3 PM ONLY.

Jones Brothers Mortuary has charge of arrangements.





