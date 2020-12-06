1/1
Allen Jerome Williams
Allen Jerome Williams
November 30, 2020
Atlanta, Georgia - Private (Family Only) Graveside Services will be held 12 Noon Monday, December 7, 2020 at Woodlawn Memorial Park Cemetery. Mr. Williams, 56, passed away Monday, December 1, 2020.
Survivors includes his children, Christopher Flagg and Darius Castell-Williams; mother, Christine C. Williams; companion, Linda Smith; two sisters, Charlisa Williams and Anita Williams; two brothers, Thomas B. (Phyllis) Williams, Jr., Kelvin (Vanessa) Williams and a host of other relatives and friends.
Public Viewing will be held Sunday, December 6, 2020 from 2 PM until 3 PM ONLY.
Jones Brothers Mortuary has charge of arrangements.


Published in The Telegraph on Dec. 6, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
DEC
6
Viewing
02:00 - 03:00 PM
DEC
7
Graveside service
12:00 PM
Woodlawn Memorial Park Cemetery
Funeral services provided by
Jones Brothers Memorial Chapel, Inc.
3035 Millerfield Road
Macon, GA 31217
(478) 743-3331
Memories & Condolences
December 6, 2020
I’ve known Allen for about 40 years as my 2nd brother, always very pleasant and had the handsome smile. I’m glad you and my brother had the friendship you had. Keep smiling as you take your rest
Lissa Wade
Friend
