Allen Randolph MorrisFebruary 17,1963 - October 17, 2020Macon, GA- It is with deep sadness that we announce the passing of Mr. Allen Randolph Morris. He was born on February 17, 1962 to the late Mrs. Mary Kate Patrick and Alton Morris Sr. He attended public school in Jones County and graduated from Jones County High School in 1980. He was a Commercial Truck Driver. He leaves to mourn his passing a devoted daughter, Briannia Exum of Milledgeville, GA.; two sisters, Brenda Gibson of Gray, GA. & Sylvia Mims of Haddock, GA.; one brother, Roy Patrick of Gray, GA.; one uncle, Joe Morris of Gray, GA.; one sister-in-law, Dee Morris of Macon, GA. and a host of several nieces, nephews and other relatives and friends. Richard R. Robinson & Cremation Services has charge of the arrangements.