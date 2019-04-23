Allen Riggins Sr. (1947 - 2019)
Allen Riggins, Sr.
August 23, 1947 - April 21, 2019
Macon, GA- Services for Allen Riggins are 12:00 PM Friday, April 26, 2019 at Old Marion Baptist Church with burial in the church cemetery.
Survivors include: wife, Brenda Crawford Riggins, Macon, GA; two sons, Allen Riggins Jr., Winston Salem, NC and Brandon (Ineka) Riggins Sr., Macon, GA; two sisters, Willie Mae Burnett and Trunell Collier both of Macon, GA; six brothers, Freddie (Miriam) Riggins Jr., Lithonia, GA, Kelsie (Jennie) Riggins Sr., Alvin (Bridgett) Riggins and Arnold (Charlotte) Riggins all of Macon, GA, Ephraim (Victoria) Riggins Jacksonville, FL and Clarence (Linda) Riggins Columbus, GA; six grandchildren.
Published in The Telegraph from Apr. 23 to Apr. 24, 2019
