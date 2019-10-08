TSgt. Allen Powell, USAF (Ret.)
June 30, 1938 - October 5, 2019
Warner Robins, Georgia- Allen Powell, a longtime resident of Warner Robins and a decorated Vietnam War veteran, passed away on Saturday, October 05, 2019. He was 81 years old. Born in Wellsville, Ohio, Allen was the son of the late Charles Lewis Powell and Mary Louis Ward Powell. He bravely served his country in the United States Air Force from 1956 until 1976. Allen received many awards throughout his military career, among them the Distinguished Flying Cross. Upon retirement from the Air Force, he worked on Robins Air Force Base as a Tech Data Manager until his final retirement in 2001. A man of unfailing faith, Allen was a longtime member of Trinity United Methodist Church where he was a member of the Asbury Sunday School class. He was also an artist and a member of the Jailhouse Alley Art Center in Fort Valley.
His memory will forever be treasured by his wife of 36 years, Luci Powell; children, Richard Powell, Charles Powell, Janel Powell, and Kathy Maytic (Mark), all of Pennsylvania, and Michael May (Lyssa) of Warner Robins, Dianne Parker of South Carolina, and Laurie English (Phillip) of Hawaii; 14 grandchildren; and one great-grandson.
Visitation will be Tuesday, October 8, 2019 from 6:00 p.m. until 8:00 p.m. at McCullough Funeral Home. A funeral service will be held at 10:00 a.m. on Wednesday, October 9, 2019 in the chapel of McCullough Funeral Home. Afterward, Mr. Powell will be laid to rest in Andersonville National Cemetery with full military honors on Thursday, October 10, 2019 at 10:00 a.m.
In lieu of flowers, the family respectfully suggests memorial donations be given in memory of Mr. Powell to Heart of Georgia Hospice, 103 Westridge Drive, Warner Robins, Georgia 31088.
Published in The Telegraph on Oct. 8, 2019