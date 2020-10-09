Allen Whitehead
Macon, GA- Allen Whitehead, 57, passed away Saturday, October 3, 2020. Services will be private.
Survivors includes his three sisters, Elizabeth Williams, Deborah (Michael) Steinbach and Valerie Whitehead; two brothers, David (Wilma) Whitehead, Felton (Alicha) Whitehead and a host of other relatives and friends.
Public Viewing will be held Saturday, October 10,2020 from 2 PM until 3 PM ONLY.
Jones Brothers Mortuary has charge of arrangements.