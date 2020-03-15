Alma Grace King Walton
June 9, 1924 - March 12, 2020
Gray, GA- Alma Grace King Walton, 95, passed away on Thursday, March 12, 2020.
A Celebration of her Life will be held at 2:00 PM Monday in the chapel of Macon Memorial Park Funeral Home. Burial will be private in Macon Memorial Park Cemetery with Rev. Steve Byrd officiating. Visitation will begin at 1:00 PM Monday and the family asks that those who wish make donations to the donor's favorite charity. The family would like to acknowledge the staff of Lynn Haven Nursing Home for their superior care and devotion to Mrs. Walton.
Mrs. Walton was born in Macon, Georgia the daughter of the late Leila Elizabeth Bowden King and William Henry King and was preceded in death by her husband of 62 years, Kenneth W. Walton. She was a homemaker and a former school patrol lady for the Jos. N. Neel Elementary School. Mrs. Walton was a member of the Friendship Baptist Church in Twiggs County and was a devoted housewife.
Mrs. Walton is survived by her daughters, Patricia Walton (Fred) of Gray and Sue Hammons (Butch) of Eastman; grandchildren, Ronnie Walton (Julia) and Alisa Walton; 4 grandchildren, 7 great-grandchildren; 9 great-great-grandchildren.
Visit www.maconmp.com to express tributes.
Macon Memorial Park Funeral Home & Cemetery has charge of arrangements.
View the online memorial for Alma Grace King Walton
Published in The Telegraph on Mar. 15, 2020