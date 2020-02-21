Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Alma Hancock Iseman. View Sign Service Information Marietta Funeral Home - Marietta 915 Piedmont Road Marietta , GA 30066 (770)-422-1234 Send Flowers Obituary

Alma Hancock Iseman

April 29, 1928 - January 24, 2020

Kennesaw, GA- Alma Hancock Iseman, 91, of Kennesaw, GA, passed away on January 24, 2020. Alma was born on April 29, 1928, in Macon, GA, where she lived for most of her life. She was one of four children of a Primitive Baptist preacher. Her favorite pastime as a child was climbing trees, and she sang with the orchestra at Miller High School. Alma retired from civil service at Warner Robins Air Force Base. As a member of the American Contract Bridge League, she was a fiercely competitive Master bridge player. Her hobbies included world travel, and she visited more than 40 countries. Alma was a grammar expert (and enforcer), and logophile, who spent many hours completing crosswords and other puzzles. She was known for her delightful sense of humor, Nintendo wizardry, jitterbug skill, and magazine-worthy table settings. Most of all, she was a loving and generous person who will be greatly missed by her family and friends. Mrs. Iseman is survived by her daughters, Patti Gettinger of Acworth, GA; Jamie Harper of Jacksonville, FL; Madeline Van Dyck of Athens, GA; 9 grandchildren and 8 great-grandchildren. She was preceded in death by her husband, Col. Frank W. Iseman; her parents, William Henry Hancock and Louise Simmons Hancock; sisters, Edna White, Jean Hammock and Helen Jones; and son Shelton "Chip" Manning Darity, Jr. A memorial service will be held at Marietta Funeral Home, 915 Piedmont Rd, Marietta, GA, on February 29 at 11 am EST. In lieu of flowers, the family requests memorials made in Alma's name to the US Holocaust Memorial Museum, The or the . A private burial service will be held at the Gettinger family farm in Alabama.





View the online memorial for Alma Hancock Iseman



