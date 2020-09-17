1/1
Alma Perkins Epps
1927 - 2020
Alma Perkins Epps
February 13, 1927 - September 14, 2020
Macon, GA- Graveside services for Alma Perkins Epps are 12:00 PM Saturday, September 19, 2020 at Middle Georgia Memory Gardens, 3225 Joycliff Road, Macon, GA.
Alma Perkins Epps, 93, was born in Martinsville, VA on February 13, 1927 to the late James and Julia Moore Perkins. At an early age she moved with her parents to Winston Salem, North Carolina. After attending public schools in Winston Salem, Alma received a Bachelor's Degree in Elementary Education from Winston Salem Teacher's College, now Winston Salem State University. She continued to pursue her education by obtaining a Master's Degree in Elementary Education from Fort Valley State University. Alma dedicated her life to educating the youth of Macon in the Bibb County Public Schools for over 30 years.
In 1950, Alma married, Andrew "Bo" Epps, (D.1986). To their union they had four children, including a son, Andrew Edward. Jr., who preceded her in death.
Alma loved spending time with her family, friends, and neighbors. During her life she participated in various community and civic organizations. She was a long- standing member of First Baptist Church, where she served in various capacities. Until her health failed her, Alma was active in the Epsilon Tau Zeta Chapter of Zeta Phi Beta Sorority, Inc. for over 50 years.
Alma is survived by her children, William Jerrold, Alan Gregory (Donna) and Harriet Nekita (Ben); a daughter-in-love, Dr. Pamela Burnell (Walt); eight grandchildren, Mychal Epps(Coi), Tamara Epps, Jamyl Epps, Renee Gaines, Kenneth Epps (Kimberly), Shannon Albright (Arie), Kacie Blair and Benjamin Blair; seven great-grandchildren; a God-Daughter, Tia Foster-Herbin Lee (Howard); a sister-in-law, Magnolia Perkins, Winston Salem, NC; loving nieces JoAnn Bryant and Lauralen Avery, Lizella, GA; a devoted nephew, Vince Holmes (Roseland), Los Angeles, CA; and a host of loyal nieces and nephews.
In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the "Alma P. Epps Scholarship Fund" c/o First Baptist Church; 595 New St. Macon, GA 31201.
Published in The Telegraph on Sep. 17, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
SEP
19
Graveside service
12:00 PM
Middle Georgia Memory Gardens
Hutchings Funeral Home, Inc.
