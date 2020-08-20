Alma Stith Dungan Harris
June 18, 1921 - August 11, 2020
Macon, GA- Alma Stith Dungan Harris, 99, passed away Tuesday, August 11, 2020. A private Celebration of her Life will be held at 2:00 PM Friday in the Mausoleum Chapel of Macon Memorial Park Cemetery. Rev. Paul Dziadul will officiate. In lieu of flowers the family requests that donations be made to Vineville Baptist Church, 2591 Vineville Avenue, Macon 31204. The service may be seen live on https://facebook.com/SnowsMemorialChapelBass/
Mrs. Harris was born in Moultrie, Georgia the daughter of the late Mattie Lovella Chatham Stith and Edwin Arnold Stith and was the widow of Lloyd Glen Dungan. Mrs. Harris was retired from the Bibb County Board of Education serving as secretary at both Bellevue and Union Schools. Mrs. Harris was an active former member of Cherokee Heights Baptist Church, a member of Vineville Baptist Church, the Quilting Guild, and the XYZ Club. She loved traveling, road trips, playing cards and most of all, her grandchildren's performances.
Mrs. Harris is survived by her daughters, Patricia "Patsy" Geer (Charles) of Lake Blackshear and Karen "Kay" Brown (Jerry) of Perry; grandchildren, Erin Barber (Patrick), Blake Ellington (Paige), Betsy Snyder (A.J.), and Neil Brown (Dylan); 6 great-grandchildren.
