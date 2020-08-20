1/1
Alma Stith Dungan Harris
1921 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Alma's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Alma Stith Dungan Harris
June 18, 1921 - August 11, 2020
Macon, GA- Alma Stith Dungan Harris, 99, passed away Tuesday, August 11, 2020. A private Celebration of her Life will be held at 2:00 PM Friday in the Mausoleum Chapel of Macon Memorial Park Cemetery. Rev. Paul Dziadul will officiate. In lieu of flowers the family requests that donations be made to Vineville Baptist Church, 2591 Vineville Avenue, Macon 31204. The service may be seen live on https://facebook.com/SnowsMemorialChapelBass/
Mrs. Harris was born in Moultrie, Georgia the daughter of the late Mattie Lovella Chatham Stith and Edwin Arnold Stith and was the widow of Lloyd Glen Dungan. Mrs. Harris was retired from the Bibb County Board of Education serving as secretary at both Bellevue and Union Schools. Mrs. Harris was an active former member of Cherokee Heights Baptist Church, a member of Vineville Baptist Church, the Quilting Guild, and the XYZ Club. She loved traveling, road trips, playing cards and most of all, her grandchildren's performances.
Mrs. Harris is survived by her daughters, Patricia "Patsy" Geer (Charles) of Lake Blackshear and Karen "Kay" Brown (Jerry) of Perry; grandchildren, Erin Barber (Patrick), Blake Ellington (Paige), Betsy Snyder (A.J.), and Neil Brown (Dylan); 6 great-grandchildren.
Visit www.snowsmacon.com to express tributes.
Snow's Memorial Chapel, Bass Road, has charge of arrangements.


View the online memorial for Alma Stith Dungan Harris



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Telegraph on Aug. 20, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
AUG
21
Celebration of Life
02:00 PM
Macon Memorial Park Cemetery
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Snow's Memorial Chapel - Cherry Chapel
746 Cherry Street
Macon, GA 31201
4787437417
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Macon Telegraph

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved