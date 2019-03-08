Alonzo Butler
|
January 24, 1962 - March 4, 2019
Leesburg, FL- Funeral services will be held Sat. March 9, 2019 at New Providence Baptist Church in Jeffersonville at 1pm. Interment will follow in the church cemetery.
Pubic viewing will be held Friday from 1pm - 7pm. Paschal Memorial Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.
Paschal Memorial Funeral Home
181 N Church St
Jeffersonville, GA 31044
(478) 945-2312
Published in The Telegraph on Mar. 8, 2019