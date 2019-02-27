Alphonso Ross
October 27, 1949 - February 22, 2019
Fort Valley, Georgia- Services for Alphonso Ross are 11:00A.M., Thursday, February 28, 2019, at Shiloh Baptist Church, with interment at Willow Lake Memorial Gardens.
Survivors include: son, Courtney (Nakia) Ross; brother, Gregory Ross; aunts, Yvonne Ross, Ruby Ross, and Gradys Griggs; nephews, Braxton Hill and Alphonso Harris; nieces, Daria Ross and Danae Ross; devoted great-niece, Akira Harris; and other relatives. HICKS & Sons Mortuary, Fort Valley.
View the online memorial for Alphonso Ross
Hicks & Sons Mortuary
2233 Anthony Roadd
Macon, GA 31204
(478) 788-4300
Published in The Telegraph on Feb. 27, 2019