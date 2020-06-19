Alton Fowler Jr.
1941 - 2020
Alton Fowler, Jr.
August 6, 1941 - June 17, 2020
Macon, GA- Alton Fowler, Jr., 78, of Macon, passed away Wednesday, June 17, 2020. Funeral services will be held Saturday, June 20, 2020 at 2:00pm at Real Life Church with Pastor Bo Turner and Pastor Brent Chaney officiating. The family will greet friends from 12:30pm to 2:00pm before the service. Interment will be held at Macon Memorial Park Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Real Life Church Mission Fund, 2491 Gray Hwy., Macon, GA 31211.
Please visit www.hartsmort.com to express condolences and read Mr. Fowler's obituary in its entirety.
Hart's on Cherry Street, Hart's Mortuary and Cremation Center, 765 Cherry Street, Macon, GA 31201 has charge of the arrangements.


Published in The Telegraph on Jun. 19, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUN
20
Visitation
12:30 - 02:00 PM
Real Life Church
JUN
20
Funeral service
02:00 PM
Real Life Church
Funeral services provided by
Hart's Mortuary and Crematory
765 Cherry Street
Macon, GA 31201
478-746-4321
