Alton Fowler, Jr.
August 6, 1941 - June 17, 2020
Macon, GA- Alton Fowler, Jr., 78, of Macon, passed away Wednesday, June 17, 2020. Funeral services will be held Saturday, June 20, 2020 at 2:00pm at Real Life Church with Pastor Bo Turner and Pastor Brent Chaney officiating. The family will greet friends from 12:30pm to 2:00pm before the service. Interment will be held at Macon Memorial Park Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Real Life Church Mission Fund, 2491 Gray Hwy., Macon, GA 31211.
Please visit www.hartsmort.com to express condolences and read Mr. Fowler's obituary in its entirety.
Hart's on Cherry Street, Hart's Mortuary and Cremation Center, 765 Cherry Street, Macon, GA 31201 has charge of the arrangements.
View the online memorial for Alton Fowler, Jr.
August 6, 1941 - June 17, 2020
Macon, GA- Alton Fowler, Jr., 78, of Macon, passed away Wednesday, June 17, 2020. Funeral services will be held Saturday, June 20, 2020 at 2:00pm at Real Life Church with Pastor Bo Turner and Pastor Brent Chaney officiating. The family will greet friends from 12:30pm to 2:00pm before the service. Interment will be held at Macon Memorial Park Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Real Life Church Mission Fund, 2491 Gray Hwy., Macon, GA 31211.
Please visit www.hartsmort.com to express condolences and read Mr. Fowler's obituary in its entirety.
Hart's on Cherry Street, Hart's Mortuary and Cremation Center, 765 Cherry Street, Macon, GA 31201 has charge of the arrangements.
View the online memorial for Alton Fowler, Jr.
To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Telegraph on Jun. 19, 2020.