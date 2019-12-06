Alton Juston Griffin Sr.
Aug. 31, 1959 - Dec. 4, 2019
Byron, GA- Alton Juston Griffin Sr., 60, died at his home on Wednesday, December 4, 2019, after an extended illness. Services will be held on Saturday, December 7, 2019, at Peachtree Baptist Church, 1202 GA HWY 247 Conn., Byron, with visitation beginning at 1:00PM and funeral services at 2:00PM. Rev. Jay Lauretsen and Rev. Micah Carr will officiate.
Born in Coolidge to the late Garland Jeston Griffin and Fronie Beatrice Meads Griffin, Alton worked as a manager with Food Depot and a tree surgeon. He was well known in local wrestling arenas as "Super A". A member of Peachtree Baptist Church, his family remembers him as a "man of God" and a friend to everyone he knew.
Left to cherish memories of Alton are his wife of 30 years, Cindy Griffin; their children, Justin Griffin Sr. (Wendy) of Thomasville, Laura Leann Wynne (Chris) of Thomasville, Stormie Nikole Griffin of Byron, and Shadoe A. J. Griffin (Ashley) of Byron; nine grandchildren; brothers, Raymond Griffin (Lillian) of Arkansas and Billy Griffin (Yvonne) of Moultrie; sister, Bernice Kimsey of Moultrie; brother in law, Terry Kelley of Moultrie; and several nieces, nephews and many other family members and friends. He is preceded in death by brothers, Garland Griffin Jr. and Jimmy Griffin, sister, Dale Kelley, and grandson, Hunter Griffin.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Shepherd Center, 2020 Peachtree St., N W Atlanta, GA 30309. Rooks Funeral Home in Byron is in charge of arrangements.
Published in The Telegraph on Dec. 6, 2019