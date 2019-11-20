Alton Leon Flowers
October 3, 1951 - November 18, 2019
Warner Robins, Georgia- Alton Leon Flowers, 68, entered Heaven's gates on Monday, November 18, 2019. Alton was born in Atmore, Alabama, to the late Turner and Melva Flowers. He graduated from Warner Robins High School and worked as a forklift driver in Macon for Paragon Systems. A man of pure faith, Alton was a longtime member of Second Baptist Church, where he was an important part of the Homebuilder's Sunday school class. Alton was a huge fan of the Georgia Bulldogs and Elvis. Most of all, he loved his family and always put them first. He was a loving husband and father, and his memory will always be treasured by his family and friends.
In addition to his parents, Alton was preceded in death by his daughter, Rachel Flowers; and brother, Ronnie Flowers.
His memory will forever be treasured by wife of 27 years, Charlene Baggett Flowers; sons, Andrew Flowers, Austin Flowers; sisters, Pat Reynolds (Stan) of Lucedale, Mississippi, Sandra Dannelly of Warner Robins; brother, Larry Flowers of Warner Robins; and mother-in-law, Nellie Baggett of Centerville.
Visitation will be Wednesday, November 20, 2019, from 6:00 p.m. until 8:00 p.m. at McCullough Funeral Home. A funeral service will be held at 3:00 p.m. on Thursday, November 21, 2019, in the chapel of McCullough Funeral Home.
In lieu of flowers, the family respectfully suggests memorial donations be given in memory of Alton Leon Flowers to Pine Pointe Hospice 6261 Peake Rd., Macon, Georgia 31210.
Published in The Telegraph on Nov. 20, 2019