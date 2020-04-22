Alton Madison Holloway
July 10, 1937 - April 20, 2020
Adel, GA- Alton Madison Holloway, 82, passed away on Monday, April 20, 2020. A private graveside service will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Wednesday, April 22, 2020 at Macon Memorial Park Cemetery with the Rev. Chris Rivers officiating.
Alton was born in Macon, Georgia to the late William Jefferson and Ethel Perdue Holloway. He was preceded in death by his son, Stephen S. Holloway, three brothers; Dr. Wilmer Holloway, Johnny Holloway and Albert Holloway, sister; Dorothy Welborn. Alton was a graduate of Lanier High School and served his country in the United States Army. He was a member of the First Baptist Church in Adel, Georgia. Alton was retired from Piggly Wiggly Southern after thirty years of service and J.H. Harvey Company as Vice President of Real Estate and Development. He was an avid fisherman and hunter, he was a member of the Scottish Rite, Free Mason of the Mable Lodge 255 for fifty years. Alton was an active member of the Military Vehicle Preservation Association. He was a devoted and loving husband, father, grandfather, brother and uncle.
He is survived by his wife of fifty nine years, Barbara W. Holloway of Adel, two daughters, Amy (Craig) Wells, Sheryl (Charlie) Messner, daughter-in-law; Serina Holloway, four grandchildren; Derek Messner, William Holloway, Hayden Wells and Addison Wells and several nieces and nephews.
Visit www.maconmp.com to express condolences.
Macon Memorial Park Funeral Home and Cemetery has charge of the arrangements.
View the online memorial for Alton Madison Holloway
Published in The Telegraph on Apr. 22, 2020