Alva S. Trimble III
1966 - 2020
Alva S. Trimble III
December 26, 1966 - July 23, 2020
Macon, Georgia- Alva "Trey" Trimble III, 53, of Macon and Townsend, Georgia passed away July 23, 2020. A memorial service will be held Friday, July 31, 2020 at 2:00 pm at Snow's Memorial Chapel, Cherry Street with Reverend Paul Dziadul officiating. A visitation will be held from 1:00 pm until service time. During this time and for the safety of everyone in attendance, guests will be guided to remain 6 feet apart and wear masks.
Trey was born in Macon, Georgia on December 25, 1966. He attended Monroe Academy. He was also a graduate of South Georgia Aircraft Maintenance Institute.
Trey's main passion was fishing. As a young man, Trey worked as a commercial fisherman in Alaska. He also was a fishing guide at Lake Juliette in Macon. He moved to a fishing community in Townsend, Georgia where he often took friends and family on fishing excursions. Trey was fun- loving with a heart of gold; he loved a good joke and loved to tell one. He was a generous sole; helping anyone in need.
Trey was preceded in death by his parents Alva and Sally Trimble. He is survived by his sister, India Trimble; niece, Aleah Wellman; numerous aunts, uncles, cousins and his beloved dogs, Zippo and Rosie. He knew hundreds of people who called him their friend.
In lieu of flowers, please make donations to your favorite charity.
Please visit www.snowscs.com to express your condolences and to share memories with the family. Snow's Memorial Chapel, Cherry Street has charge of arrangements.


Published in The Telegraph from Jul. 29 to Jul. 30, 2020.
