Alvah Eugene Adams, Jr.
08/24/1938 - 05/19/2019
BYRON, GA- Alvah Eugene Adams, Jr., 80, of Adberry Lane, passed away Sunday in Macon.
A private family service will be held at a later date.
Mr. Adams was born in Butler, Georgia, the son of the late Alvah Eugene Adams, Sr. and Eva McDaniel Adams. He was a 1957 Graduate of Fort Valley High School, received his Bachelor's Degree from Georgia College in 1976 and his Master of Science Degree in Administration from Georgia College in 1983. Mr. Adams was a Veteran of the United States Navy, serving as a "Seabee" in the 1960's. He was a family man who enjoyed fishing and watching Braves baseball games. He enjoyed gardening and farming, which included raising cows and growing good hay. Mr. Adams retired from Logistics after 36 years at Robins Air Force Base.
Survivors include his loving wife of 59 years, Patricia Newberry Adams; his two sons, Al (Lynne) Adams, and Steve (Maggie) Adams; his grandchildren, April (Ben) Hamilton, Joey, Zachary, and Joshua Adams; a step-granddaughter, a step-grandson, and a step-great grandson; a sister Mary Elizabeth Adams Payne, and a brother, Henry Frank Adams (Wendy); as well as several nieces, nephews and cousins.
Published in The Telegraph on May 23, 2019