Alvin Clinton Cannon
1940 - 2020
February 2, 1940 - July 16, 2020
Macon, GA- Alvin Clinton Cannon, 80, passed away on Thursday, July 16, 2020. The family will have a private memorial service at a later date due to COVID-19.
Alvin was born in Macon, GA to the late Milton Clinton and Frances Felker Cannon. He was retired from Robins Air Force Base and after retirement, he worked at Butler Toyota. He enjoyed woodworking, fishing and the Georgia Bulldogs.
He is survived by his wife of 59 years, Marjorie C. Cannon, daughter, Trisha Pettigrew (Steve Richardson), son, Clint Cannon, grandchildren, Kris Caldwell, Chad (Michael) Caldwell, Chase (Alex) Caldwell, brothers; Ronnie Cannon and Emory Cannon.
Visit www.maconmp.com to express condolences.


Published in The Telegraph on Jul. 19, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Macon Memorial Park Funeral Home
3969 Mercer University Drive
Macon, GA 31204
4784775737
