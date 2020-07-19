Alvin Clinton Cannon
February 2, 1940 - July 16, 2020
Macon, GA- Alvin Clinton Cannon, 80, passed away on Thursday, July 16, 2020. The family will have a private memorial service at a later date due to COVID-19.
Alvin was born in Macon, GA to the late Milton Clinton and Frances Felker Cannon. He was retired from Robins Air Force Base and after retirement, he worked at Butler Toyota. He enjoyed woodworking, fishing and the Georgia Bulldogs.
He is survived by his wife of 59 years, Marjorie C. Cannon, daughter, Trisha Pettigrew (Steve Richardson), son, Clint Cannon, grandchildren, Kris Caldwell, Chad (Michael) Caldwell, Chase (Alex) Caldwell, brothers; Ronnie Cannon and Emory Cannon.
