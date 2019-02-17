Alvin F. "Benny" Harrell
|
Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Alvin F. "Benny" Harrell.
Mar. 1, 1938 - Feb. 15, 2019
Macon, GA- Alvin F. "Benny" Harrell, 80, died at his home on Friday, February 15, 2019, with his family by his side. A celebration of his life will be held at Southside Community Church, 4162 Roy Avenue, on Monday, February 18, at 12 o'clock. Family will greet friends at the church for the hour prior to service. The Rev. Dr. William Rand will officiate. Burial with military honors will follow, at Glen Haven Memorial Gardens.
Mr. Harrell, son of the late Jesse Thomas Harrell and Ruby Dell Maye was born in Macon, Georgia. He served his country in the United States Army for 3 years and the United States Air Force for 21 years, retiring after 24 years of combined service, as MSgt and served during the Vietnam Era. He worked for many years as a maintenance technician for Diamond Plastics and had been a member of Southside Community Church since 2005. Benny served the church as a Deacon and accepted the Lord in 2005. He was the vice president of his neighborhood watch and served his community well. Benny was preceded in death by a son, BennyFrank Harrell, a daughter, Dale Harrell, and one granddaughter, Bobbie Lynn Turner.
Survivors include his wife of 59 years, Alma Harrell; son Lamar (Amanda) Harrell; grandchildren, Karen (John) Conley, Randi (Travis) Hamrick, Kristy Horton, Marie (Chris) Burgamy, Johnny (Starrsha) Harrell, Ray Ellis, Lacy Harrell, Lauren Harrell; 17 great grandchildren; brothers, Clifford (Kitty) Wheelus, Wayne (Tempy) Wheelus; several nieces, nephews, and a great host of friends.
Visit www.snowspn.com to express tributes.
Snow's Memorial Chapel, Pio Nono Avenue, has charge of arrangements.
View the online memorial for Alvin F. "Benny" Harrell
Snow's Memorial Chapel
3077 Pio Nono Ave
Macon, GA 31206
(478) 788-3778
Published in The Telegraph on Feb. 17, 2019