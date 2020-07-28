1/1
Alvin Henry Downs
1924 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Alvin's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Alvin Henry Downs
January 18, 1924 - July 25, 2020
Kathleen, GA- Alvin Henry Downs, 96, passed away peacefully at his home on Saturday, July 25, 2020.
Mr. Downs was born on January 18, 1924, in Atwood, Alabama to the late Harvey M. and Ellie Downs. A member of the greatest generation, he proudly served his country with valor and honor in the Army Air Corps during World War II. Following his military service, he worked until retirement as an Electronics Inspector on Robins Air Force Base. In his retirement years, he could be found tending his garden, building wooden duck decoys, and even writing poetry. A man of deep faith and a member of Joyful Life Baptist Church, Mr. Downs had read his Bible through from beginning to end more than sixty times.
His memory will forever be treasured by his adoring wife of seventy-four years, Della Mae Craig Downs; his children, Janice C. Ivey and Earl L. Downs (Sue), both of Kathleen; his granddaughter, Miranda T. Price (Taylor) of Warner Robins; several nieces and nephews; and a host of other loving family members and friends.
Visitation with Mr. Downs's family will be Tuesday, July 28, 2020, from 11:00 a.m. until 12:00 noon at McCullough Funeral Home. The graveside service celebrating his life will be held at 12:30 p.m. on Tuesday, July 28, 2020, at Magnolia Park Cemetery. For friends unable to attend at this time, the service will be streamed live via the McCullough Funeral Home Facebook page at www.facebook.com/mcculloughfuneralhome/live/. In lieu of flowers, the family respectfully requests that memorial contributions be made to Heart of Georgia Hospice, 103 Westridge Drive, Warner Robins, Georgia 31088.
Learn more about the measures McCullough Funeral Home is taking to ensure the health and safety of our guests at www.mcculloughfh.com. There you can also sign an Online Registry for the family. McCullough Funeral Home and Crematory has the privilege of being entrusted with these arrangements.


View the online memorial for Alvin Henry Downs



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Telegraph on Jul. 28, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUL
28
Visitation
11:00 - 12:00 PM
McCullough Funeral Home
Send Flowers
JUL
28
Service
12:30 PM
Streamed live via the McCullough Funeral Home Facebook page at www.facebook.com/mcculloughfuneralhome/live/
Send Flowers
JUL
28
Graveside service
12:30 PM
Magnolia Park Cemetery
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
McCullough Funeral Home
417 South Houston Lake Road
Warner Robins, GA 31088
(478) 953-1478
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Macon Telegraph

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

1 entry
July 27, 2020
I wanted to say I was so sorry to hear of Alvin's passing, my thoughts and prayers are with the family....I still have the duck decoy he gave me when I was a little girl...:)
Angela Toole (Hamm)
Friend
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved