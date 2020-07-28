Alvin Henry Downs
January 18, 1924 - July 25, 2020
Kathleen, GA- Alvin Henry Downs, 96, passed away peacefully at his home on Saturday, July 25, 2020.
Mr. Downs was born on January 18, 1924, in Atwood, Alabama to the late Harvey M. and Ellie Downs. A member of the greatest generation, he proudly served his country with valor and honor in the Army Air Corps during World War II. Following his military service, he worked until retirement as an Electronics Inspector on Robins Air Force Base. In his retirement years, he could be found tending his garden, building wooden duck decoys, and even writing poetry. A man of deep faith and a member of Joyful Life Baptist Church, Mr. Downs had read his Bible through from beginning to end more than sixty times.
His memory will forever be treasured by his adoring wife of seventy-four years, Della Mae Craig Downs; his children, Janice C. Ivey and Earl L. Downs (Sue), both of Kathleen; his granddaughter, Miranda T. Price (Taylor) of Warner Robins; several nieces and nephews; and a host of other loving family members and friends.
Visitation with Mr. Downs's family will be Tuesday, July 28, 2020, from 11:00 a.m. until 12:00 noon at McCullough Funeral Home. The graveside service celebrating his life will be held at 12:30 p.m. on Tuesday, July 28, 2020, at Magnolia Park Cemetery. For friends unable to attend at this time, the service will be streamed live via the McCullough Funeral Home Facebook page at www.facebook.com/mcculloughfuneralhome/live/
. In lieu of flowers, the family respectfully requests that memorial contributions be made to Heart of Georgia Hospice, 103 Westridge Drive, Warner Robins, Georgia 31088.
