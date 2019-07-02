Alvin Mathis, Jr.
Dec. 12, 1933 - June 30, 2019
Hawkinsville, GA- Mr. Alvin Mathis, Jr., 85, passed away peacefully at Houston Medical Center on Sunday, June 30, 2019. Funeral services will be held at 11 a.m. Tuesday, July 2, 2019 in the chapel of Clark Funeral Home with visitation from 9:30 a.m. until 11a.m. before the service begins. Rev. Blake Westbrook and Dr. Kelly Pritchett will officiate with Rueben Roberts giving the Eulogy. Burial will be in Powers Cemetery.
Mr. Mathis was a native of Dodge County, Ga. and a member of the Baptist faith. He served on the Pulaski County Board of Education, Department of Family and Children services, Farm Bureau and the Wilcox County Sheriff's Department. He was a marine having served in the Korean War and was retired from Civil Service at Robins Air Force Base. He was co-founder of M & T Meats and Commander of VFW Post 6077. He was preceded in death by parents, Ollie Alvin and Roberta Mathis; sisters, Sarah Kirkpatrick Shelton, Laverne Hermans; brother, William Thomas Mathis.
Junior was a loving Husband, Father and Grandfather. He is survived by his loving wife, Judy; daughter, Terri (Bruce) Cato; son, Phil (Tammy) Mathis; sisters, Geneva Mathis, Dorothy (Sonny) Davis, Betty (Jimmy) Rouse, Bert Mathis; Grandchildren; Trey (Tara) Cannon, Mat Cannon, Brittany Mathis, Carson Mathis, Bruce (Abby) Cato; four Great-grandchildren; Bo, Clate, Ryder, Brooklyn Cannon and a host of many wonderful, close friends.
Clark Funeral Home is in charge of the arrangements.
Published in The Telegraph on July 2, 2019