Alvin Quick
Macon, GA- Funeral services for Alvin Quick will be held 2 PM Saturday, November 30, 2019 in the Chapel of Jones Brothers Mortuary. Rev. David L. Stanley, Sr. will officiate. Interment services will follow at the Georgia Veterans Memorial Cemetery on Monday, December 2, 2019 at 11:00 AM. Mr. Quick, 65, passed away Friday, November 22, 2019.
Survivors includes his five sisters, Deborah Quick Williams, Valarie Quick Norwood, Jacqueline Quick, Melissa Quick and Roslyn Quick Read (Kerri); brother, Wendell Quick and a host of other relatives and friends.
The family may be contacted at 671 Pringle St., Macon.
Jones Brothers Mortuary, 3035 Millerfield Rd., Macon.
Published in The Telegraph on Nov. 29, 2019