Alvin Shafor, Sr.
|
Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Alvin Shafor Sr..
January 22,1930 - February 15, 2019
Warner Robins, GA- Alvin Monroe Shafor, Sr., 89, passed away on Friday, February 15, 2019. Services celebrating his life will be held, Friday February 22, 2019 at 2:00PM in the chapel of Heritage Memorial Funeral Home. Immediately following the service he will be laid to rest next to his beloved wife at Magnolia Park Cemetery. There will be a reception following services at Heritage Memorial Funeral Home. Visitation will be held on Thursday February 21, 2019 from 5:00PM to 7:00PM at Heritage Memorial Funeral Home.
Mr. Shafor was born January 22, 1930 in Wanatchee, Washington to the late Samuel and Letha Shafor. He served his country proudly in the United States Navy for 4 years where he traveled the world 4 times. Alvin then served 14 more years in the United States Air Force as a Master Field Detachment Instructor. Later, he went to work for Eastern Tours where he retired after several years. In his life time Alvin worked for several different companies, Sun Electric, Sears Roebuck, PEX Tires, Mercer Motor Company, and as an independent Snap-On Dealer. He loved to volunteer for the Museum of Aviation where he volunteered over 4000 hours of service. Alvin was a loving and devoted husband, father, grandfather, great grandfather and friend who will be greatly missed.
Along with his parents he is preceded in death by his loving wife of 57 years, Annie Shafor.
His memory will forever be cherished by his children, Melody Holley(John), Arizona; Michael Shafor (Rose), California; Al Shafor, Jr. Warner Robins; Cindy Birdsong, Atlanta; Letha Crutchfield (Frankie), Texas; Rex Shafor (Deb), California; Randy Shafor (Jane), Sharpsburg; very close friend, Carol Henderson; 8 grandchildren and 12 great grandchildren.
Flowers are accepted and donations may be made to the Museum of Aviation, 1942 Heritage Blvd., Robins Air Force Base, GA. 31098
Please sign the online guest registry at www.heritagemfh.com.
Heritage Memorial Funeral Home is in charge of the arrangements.
View the online memorial for Alvin Shafor, Sr.
Heritage Memorial Funeral Home
701 CARL VINSON PKWY
Warner Robins, GA 31093
(478)329-1400
Published in The Telegraph on Feb. 19, 2019