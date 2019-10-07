Amalia "Lea" J. Smith
April 25, 1955 - October 6, 2019
Macon , GA- Amalia "Lea" Vastakis Smith, passed away on Sunday, October 06, 2019. A Celebration of her life will be held on Tuesday, October 8, 2019 at Noon in the chapel of Macon Memorial Park Funeral Home. Burial will be in Macon Memorial Park Cemetery with the Rev. Brad Marchman officiating. The family will greet friends from 11:00 a.m. to service time at the funeral home.
Amalia was born in Macon, Georgia to Chaplean Vastakis and the late John D. Vastakis. She was preceded in death by her husband, Jerry Allen Smith, Sr. and brothers, Jimmy J. Vastakis, Mike J. Vastakis and Gus J. Vastakis. She was known for her love of animals and her generous spirit. She was a devoted friend, sister, daughter and wife.
She is survived by her beautiful daughter, Anna (Benjamin) Kilgore of Macon, sister, Susan (Skip) Land of Bluffton, SC, brother, George (Tina) Vastakis of Macon, sister-in-law, Linda O. Vastakis and several nieces and nephews and her fur baby, Sheree.
Macon Memorial Park Funeral Home and Cemetery has charge of the arrangements.
Published in The Telegraph on Oct. 7, 2019