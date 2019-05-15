Amanda Byron (1938 - 2019)
Service Information
Jones Brothers Memorial Chapel, Inc.
3035 Millerfield Road
Macon, GA
31217
(478)-743-3331
Funeral service
Thursday, May 16, 2019
12:00 PM
Chapel of Jones Brothers Mortuary
Obituary
Amanda Byron
Macon, Georgia- Funeral services for Amanda Byron will be held 12 Noon Thursday, May 16, 2019 in the Chapel of Jones Brothers Mortuary. Imam Abdur-Rahim Ahmad will officiate. Interment services will follow at Middle Georgia Memory Gardens. Ms. Byron, 80, passed away Monday, May 13, 2019.
Survivors includes her two daughters, Tauheedah Ahmad (Abdur-Rahim) and Carolann Cherry (John H.); three sisters; one brother; four grandchildren; seven great grandchildren; one great-great grandchild and a host of other relatives and friends.
Jones Brothers Mortuary, 3035 Millerfield Rd., Macon.


Published in The Telegraph on May 15, 2019
