Amanda Jeanette Corr
June 16, 1983 - March 31, 2020
Macon, GA- It is with deep sadness that we announce the passing of Ms. Amanda Jeanette Corr. A private (Family Only) Graveside Service will be held Friday, April 3, 2020 at 2:00 PM at Macon Memorial Park located at 3969 Mercer University Drive, Macon, GA 31204. Reverend Tim Long will officiate. She leaves to cherish her memories, her devoted parents David and Judith Corr; one sister, Amy Stefano (Lee) Hayes; two nieces Hannah and Madison Hayes, and a host of other relatives and friends. Richard R. Robinson Funeral Home & Cremation Services has charge of arrangements.
