Amanda Jeanette Corr (1983 - 2020)
Service Information
Macon Memorial Park Funeral Home and Cemetery
3969 Mercer University Drive
Macon, GA
31204
(478)-477-5737
Graveside service
Friday, Apr. 3, 2020
2:00 PM
Macon Memorial Park Funeral Home and Cemetery
3969 Mercer University Drive
Macon, GA 31204
Obituary
Amanda Jeanette Corr
June 16, 1983 - March 31, 2020
Macon, GA- It is with deep sadness that we announce the passing of Ms. Amanda Jeanette Corr. A private (Family Only) Graveside Service will be held Friday, April 3, 2020 at 2:00 PM at Macon Memorial Park located at 3969 Mercer University Drive, Macon, GA 31204. Reverend Tim Long will officiate. She leaves to cherish her memories, her devoted parents David and Judith Corr; one sister, Amy Stefano (Lee) Hayes; two nieces Hannah and Madison Hayes, and a host of other relatives and friends. Richard R. Robinson Funeral Home & Cremation Services has charge of arrangements.


Published in The Telegraph on Apr. 3, 2020
