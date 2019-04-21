Amanda Mae Pitts Tatum
Gray, GA- Funeral services for Amanda Mae Pitts Tatum will be held Monday, April 22, 2019 at 2 PM in the Chapel of Jones Brothers Mortuary. Bishop Joe Ridley will officiate. Interment services will follow in Middle Georgia Memory Gardens. Mrs. Tatum, 79, passed away Wednesday, April 17, 2019.
The family may be contacted at 134 Califf St, Gray.
Jones Brothers Mortuary has charge of arrangements.
