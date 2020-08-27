Amber P. CampbellSeptember 22, 1982 - August 21, 2020Macon, GA- Amber P. Campbell passed away on August 21, 2020.Services are planned for 3:00 PM on Wednesday, August 26, at Rehoboth Baptist Church, with Rev. James Beckett and Rev. Bill Harris officiating.A drop-in celebration of life and visitation will be held on Thursday, August 27, at the Cato Residence, 204 Legacy Court, Warner Robins, between the hours of 5:00 & 9:00 PM.Amber was born September 22, 1982 in Stuttgart Germany. She was a 2006 graduate of Mercer University, and was employed as an account executive at Hargray in Macon.Her family includes her son, Carter Michael Campbell; her parents: Johnnie Jarvis (Mike, who preceded her in death) and John Pike (Laurie); two sisters: Sandi Linder (Eric) and Tonya Wise; and nephews and nieces: William Linder, Andrew Linder, Skyler Raynor, Kinsee Wise, and Kylee Wise.