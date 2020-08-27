1/1
Amber P. Campbell
1982 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Amber's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Amber P. Campbell
September 22, 1982 - August 21, 2020
Macon, GA- Amber P. Campbell passed away on August 21, 2020.
Services are planned for 3:00 PM on Wednesday, August 26, at Rehoboth Baptist Church, with Rev. James Beckett and Rev. Bill Harris officiating.
A drop-in celebration of life and visitation will be held on Thursday, August 27, at the Cato Residence, 204 Legacy Court, Warner Robins, between the hours of 5:00 & 9:00 PM.
Amber was born September 22, 1982 in Stuttgart Germany. She was a 2006 graduate of Mercer University, and was employed as an account executive at Hargray in Macon.
Her family includes her son, Carter Michael Campbell; her parents: Johnnie Jarvis (Mike, who preceded her in death) and John Pike (Laurie); two sisters: Sandi Linder (Eric) and Tonya Wise; and nephews and nieces: William Linder, Andrew Linder, Skyler Raynor, Kinsee Wise, and Kylee Wise.
www.hancockfuneralhomeinc.com


View the online memorial for Amber P. Campbell


To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Telegraph on Aug. 27, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
AUG
27
Visitation
05:00 - 09:00 PM
Cato Residence
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Hancock Funeral Home, Inc. - Americus
427 South Lee Street
Americus, GA 31709
(229) 924-3645
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Macon Telegraph

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved