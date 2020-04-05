CMSgt. Ambry Thomas Green, USAF (Ret.)
February 13, 1931 - April 03, 2020
Warner Robins, Georgia- Ambry Thomas Green passed away on the morning of Friday, April 03, 2020, at his residence. He was 89 years old. Born in Junction City, Georgia, Ambry was the son of the late James Franklin and Minnie Mae Green.
Ambry proudly served his country in the United States Air Force and retired from the Air Force after 22 years of dedicated service. He was a part of the Air Force Sergeants Association, and went on to earn his Associate's Degree in Airborne Electronics from American River College. After his military career, Ambry worked in civil service as an Avionics Electronics Technician at McClellan Air Force Base in California for 22 years. During his lifetime, Ambry enjoyed traveling and was fortunate enough to visit all 50 states. Some of Ambry's favorite trips included going to the beach in the summer and visiting with all of his family. Ambry was a humble servant who loved the Lord with all of his heart, a husband who was always joyful, a father that was always smiling, and a giving man who never met a stranger.
In addition to his parents, Ambry was preceded in death by one grandson.
His memory will forever be treasured by his loving wife, Margaret "Peggy" Overton Green; daughters, Debra Green Brooks, Kathleen Green Warner, and Lori Green Hardesty; 15 grandchildren, and 24 great-grandchildren.
In lieu of flowers, the family respectfully suggests memorial donations be given in memory of Ambry Thomas Green to Central Baptist Building Fund, 1120 Lake Joy Road, Warner Robins, Georgia 31088.
Due to restrictions in place regarding gatherings because of the current Covid-19 situation, a memorial service for Mr. Green will be held at a later date. Those services will be announced at a later time.
Published in The Telegraph on Apr. 5, 2020