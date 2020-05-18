Amory Gene Jackson
February 3, 1940 - May 15, 2020
Warner Robins, GA- Amory G. Jackson, 80, walked into the loving arms of his Lord and Savior on Friday, May 15, 2020.
Amory was born in Commerce, Georgia on February 3, 1940, to the late Clint and Annie Sue Jackson. He graduated from Warner Robins High School where he excelled in sports; he lettered all four years in all four sports. Soon after graduating, Amory proudly served three years in the United States Marine Corps and later retired from Civil Service at Robins Air Force Base. In his retirement from Civil Service, he enjoyed working at Cleghorn Cabinets. Amory loved spending time with his family, going fishing, and was an avid UGA football fan.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his wife, Sandra Jackson; daughter, Mary Ann Jackson; and siblings, Neal Jackson, Pete Jackson, and Geneva Cannon Hardy.
Amory is survived by his loving children, Brenda Hicks (Scott) and Amory Jackson, Jr. (Lynn), both of Warner Robins, Darrell Jackson of Kathleen, and Carey Jackson (April) of Unadilla; grandchildren, Ryan, Kaitie, Courtney, Morgan, Caleb, Kyle, Trystan, Cassandra, Elliot, A.J., Leah, Nicole, and Jason; and several great-grandchildren.
With regards to services for Mr. Jackson: social distancing measures will be in place as McCullough Funeral Home has a responsibility to our families, staff, and the community, to follow the executive orders in place on public gatherings. That said, visitation will be Tuesday, May 19, 2020 from 10:00 a.m. until 11:00 a.m. at McCullough Funeral Home. A funeral service to celebrate Amory's life will follow in the chapel of McCullough Funeral Home at 11:00 a.m. Mr. Jackson will be laid to rest in Magnolia Park Cemetery following the service. Learn more about the measures McCullough Funeral Home is taking to ensure the health and safety of our guests at mcculloughfh.com. There you can also sign an Online Registry for the family.
The family will accept flowers or donations may be given in memory of Amory Jackson to Kindred Hospice, 319 Margie Dr., Warner Robins, GA 31088.
McCullough Funeral Home and Crematory has the privilege of being entrusted with these arrangements.
View the online memorial for Amory Gene Jackson
February 3, 1940 - May 15, 2020
Warner Robins, GA- Amory G. Jackson, 80, walked into the loving arms of his Lord and Savior on Friday, May 15, 2020.
Amory was born in Commerce, Georgia on February 3, 1940, to the late Clint and Annie Sue Jackson. He graduated from Warner Robins High School where he excelled in sports; he lettered all four years in all four sports. Soon after graduating, Amory proudly served three years in the United States Marine Corps and later retired from Civil Service at Robins Air Force Base. In his retirement from Civil Service, he enjoyed working at Cleghorn Cabinets. Amory loved spending time with his family, going fishing, and was an avid UGA football fan.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his wife, Sandra Jackson; daughter, Mary Ann Jackson; and siblings, Neal Jackson, Pete Jackson, and Geneva Cannon Hardy.
Amory is survived by his loving children, Brenda Hicks (Scott) and Amory Jackson, Jr. (Lynn), both of Warner Robins, Darrell Jackson of Kathleen, and Carey Jackson (April) of Unadilla; grandchildren, Ryan, Kaitie, Courtney, Morgan, Caleb, Kyle, Trystan, Cassandra, Elliot, A.J., Leah, Nicole, and Jason; and several great-grandchildren.
With regards to services for Mr. Jackson: social distancing measures will be in place as McCullough Funeral Home has a responsibility to our families, staff, and the community, to follow the executive orders in place on public gatherings. That said, visitation will be Tuesday, May 19, 2020 from 10:00 a.m. until 11:00 a.m. at McCullough Funeral Home. A funeral service to celebrate Amory's life will follow in the chapel of McCullough Funeral Home at 11:00 a.m. Mr. Jackson will be laid to rest in Magnolia Park Cemetery following the service. Learn more about the measures McCullough Funeral Home is taking to ensure the health and safety of our guests at mcculloughfh.com. There you can also sign an Online Registry for the family.
The family will accept flowers or donations may be given in memory of Amory Jackson to Kindred Hospice, 319 Margie Dr., Warner Robins, GA 31088.
McCullough Funeral Home and Crematory has the privilege of being entrusted with these arrangements.
View the online memorial for Amory Gene Jackson
To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Telegraph on May 18, 2020.