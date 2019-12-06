Amos Cecil Churchwell (1924 - 2019)
Service Information
McCullough Funeral Home
417 South Houston Lake Road
Warner Robins, GA
31088
(478)-953-1478
Visitation
Friday, Dec. 6, 2019
10:00 AM - 11:30 AM
McCullough Funeral Home
417 South Houston Lake Road
Warner Robins, GA 31088
Graveside service
Friday, Dec. 6, 2019
12:00 PM
Glen Haven Memorial Gardens
Obituary
Amos Cecil Churchwell
March 24, 1924 - December 4, 2019
Warner Robins, Georgia- Amos Cecil Churchwell joined his beloved wife, Georgie, in Heaven on Wednesday, December 4, 2019. Born in Dublin, Georgia, Amos was the son of the late Paul and Mattie Churchwell. He honorably served his country in the United States Army before transitioning to a career in civil service on Robins Air Force Base where he worked as a technician. A man of the Christian faith, Amos was a faithful member of the First Apostolic Church in Macon. His favorite activities included playing guitar and singing, fishing, working on cars, and tinkering around with most anything. Most of all, Amos loved his family unconditionally and left his imprint on their hearts.
In addition to his parents, Amos was preceded in death by his wife, Georgie L. Churchwell; children, Dorothy F. Jones and Phillip Belflower.
His memory will always be treasured by his children, Peggy Williams (Bruce) of Ocala, FL; Anna C. White of Niceville, FL; Barbara J. Joyner of Macon; Betti B. Cotton (Byron) of Byron; Sheila Johns (Wayne) of Gray; Kannah Belflower (Sharon) of Iuka, MS; and many loving grandchildren and great-grandchildren.
A visitation will be held from 10:00 a.m. to 11:30 a.m. at McCullough Funeral Home on Friday, December 6, 2019, with graveside services immediately following at 12:00 p.m. at Glen Haven Memorial Gardens.
Go to www.mcculloughfh.com to sign the Online Registry for the family. McCullough Funeral Home and Crematory has the privilege of being entrusted with these arrangements.


Published in The Telegraph on Dec. 6, 2019
bullet U.S. Army
