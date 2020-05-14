Amos William (A.W.) Moss
August 16, 1932 - May 9, 2020
Macon, GA- Amos (A.W.) Moss. 87 died peacefully on Saturday, May 16, 2020.
He leaves to cherish his memories his wife of 62 years; Annie Lee Bond Moss, 4 sons; Harold Moss-preceded him in death, Amos (Cassandra) Moss, Kathleen GA, Emanuel Moss, Macon GA, Stacey (Late Leola) Moss, Augusta GA, 5 daughters; Brenda Moss, Kimberly (Emory) Gates, Teresa (Eddie) Jackson, Jacqueline Barber and Annie Moss all of Macon GA, 5 sisters; Mary Boston, Miami FLA, Willie Morgan and Joanne Lester both of Macon GA, Vera Moss, New York and the late Agnes Cone, 3 brothers; Marshall (Martha) Moss, Macon GA, Clinton Moss, New York and the late Andrew Moss.
Viewing will be held on Thursday, May 14, 2020 from 6-8 PM at Bentley & Sons Chapel; 1039 Shurling Dr. Macon GA 31217.
Graveside services will be held on Friday, May 15, 2020 at 1:00 PM at White Springs Baptist Church Cemetery; 2488 Sgoda Rd Macon GA 31217.
Thank you for continuing to practice social distancing while families are grieving the transitioning of their loved ones.
Services entrusted to Bentley & Sons Funeral Home, Macon.
Published in The Telegraph on May 14, 2020.