Amy Essie Walker Roberts (1955 - 2019)
Service Information
Hicks & Sons Mortuary
801 Martin Luther King Jr Dr
Fort Valley, GA
31030
(912)-825-0760
Visitation
Thursday, Dec. 19, 2019
6:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Hicks & Sons Mortuary
801 Martin Luther King Jr Dr
Fort Valley, GA 31030
Service
Friday, Dec. 20, 2019
11:00 AM
Greater Springfield Missionary Baptist Church
1159 Heflund Avenue
Warner Robins, GA
Obituary
Amy Essie Walker Roberts
June 23, 1955 - December 13, 2019
Fort Valley, GA- Services for Amy Essie Walker Roberts are 11:00A.M., Friday, December 20, 2019 at Greater Springfield Missionary Baptist Church, 1159 Heflund Avenue; Warner Robins, GA 31093. Interment will follow at Willow Lake Memorial Gardens; Fort Valley, GA. The family will greet friends, 6:00-8:00P.M., Thursday, December 19th at HICKS & Sons Mortuary, Fort Valley.
Mrs. Roberts served at the Middle Georgia Community Action Agency for over 35 years.
Survivors include: spouse, Leonard Roberts, Fort Valley; two children; four grandchildren; and other relatives.
She was a loving compassionate servant of Christ and will be deeply missed.


Published in The Telegraph on Dec. 18, 2019
