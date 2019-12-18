Amy Essie Walker Roberts
June 23, 1955 - December 13, 2019
Fort Valley, GA- Services for Amy Essie Walker Roberts are 11:00A.M., Friday, December 20, 2019 at Greater Springfield Missionary Baptist Church, 1159 Heflund Avenue; Warner Robins, GA 31093. Interment will follow at Willow Lake Memorial Gardens; Fort Valley, GA. The family will greet friends, 6:00-8:00P.M., Thursday, December 19th at HICKS & Sons Mortuary, Fort Valley.
Mrs. Roberts served at the Middle Georgia Community Action Agency for over 35 years.
Survivors include: spouse, Leonard Roberts, Fort Valley; two children; four grandchildren; and other relatives.
She was a loving compassionate servant of Christ and will be deeply missed.
Published in The Telegraph on Dec. 18, 2019