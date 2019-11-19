Amy Greene
January 16, 1970 - November 17, 2019
Macon, GA- Amy Greene, born January 16, 1970, in Memphis, Tennessee, passed away unexpectedly Sunday, November 17, 2019. A memorial service will be held Thursday, November 21, 2019 at 11:00AM at the Chapel of Ingleside Baptist Church with Dr. Mark Hudgins officiating. The family will greet friends Wednesday, November 20, 2019 at Hart's at the Cupola from 5:00PM until 7:00PM. The family encourages no flowers or gifts, please, and strongly asks that donations to honor Amy be made to First Presbyterian Day School General Fund, 5671 Calvin Dr., Macon, GA 31210.
Amy has lived in Macon for the past 20 years, where she worked at the Medical Center Navicent Health, as a physician's assistant in anesthesia. For the past 8 years, she as been chief of the anesthesia department.
Amy's family is from Memphis, Tennessee, where Amy was born and raised. She was well loved in her career at Navicent, at First Presbyterian Day School, where her children have attended since kindergarten, as well as, her personal life.
Amy is survived by her husband, Todd Greene and 2 sons, Jacob, aged 13, and Jackson, aged 8, all of Macon; mother, Sherry Evans of Macon; and mother-in-law, Betty Greene of Gray.
Please visit www.hartsmort.com to express condolences.
Hart's at the Cupola, Hart's Mortuary and Cremation Center, 6324 Peake Rd, Macon, GA 31210 has charge of the arrangements.
View the online memorial for Amy Greene
Published in The Telegraph on Nov. 19, 2019