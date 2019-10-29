Andra R. Dupree
June 14, 1967 - October 20, 2019
Falls Church, VA- Andra Roshawn Dupree, Sr., 52, of Falls Church, VA, passed October 20, 2019. He was born on June 14, 1967.
Andra is survived by a son, Andra R. Dupree, Jr. of Arlington, VA; his mother, Ernestine Dupree of Warner Robins, GA; brother, Darrin Dupree of Upper Marlboro, MD; brother John W. Dupree of Warner Robins, GA; and sister Dorothy Payne Laititi
Family will receive friends on Tuesday, October 29, 2019, from 5-6 PM at Nelson's Memorial Mortuary, 501 Elberta Road, Warner Robins, GA, 31093.
Homegoing services will be held on Wednesday, October 30, 2019, at 11 am, at First Baptist Church, 210 Garmon St. Warner Robins, GA 31093.
Interment will be in Parkway Memorial Gardens, Warner Robins, GA.
Please mail cards to: Ernestine Dupree, 600 American Blvd., Warner Robins, GA, 31093.
In lieu of flowers please send donations to one of the following:
First Baptist Church, C/O Andra R. Dupree Jr. Scholarship Fund, Warner Robins, GA 31088, PayPal available.
or
Central GA Cancer Care Foundation, C/O Ernestine Dupree, 114 Sutherlin Dr., Suite C-1,Warner Robins, GA 31068.
Published in The Telegraph on Oct. 29, 2019