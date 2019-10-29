Andra R. Dupree (1967 - 2019)
  • "I would like take this time out send my condolences to..."
    - Robert Lee Davis Jr. Davis
  • "Ernestine, I can not find adequate words to express my..."
    - Robert Turpin
  • "Sending my condolences to the family. May God bring you..."
    - Tam King
  • "My deepest sympathy. May God give you strength and comfort..."
    - Sandy Dixon
  • "Sending my condolences to you and your family "
    - Doris Timmons
Service Information
Nelson's Memorial Mortuary
501 Elberta Rd
Warner Robins, GA
31093
(478)-923-6323
Visitation
Tuesday, Oct. 29, 2019
5:00 PM - 6:00 PM
Nelson's Memorial Mortuary
501 Elberta Rd
Warner Robins, GA 31093
Service
Wednesday, Oct. 30, 2019
11:00 AM
First Baptist Church
210 Garmon St.
Warner Robins, GA
Obituary
Andra R. Dupree
June 14, 1967 - October 20, 2019
Falls Church, VA- Andra Roshawn Dupree, Sr., 52, of Falls Church, VA, passed October 20, 2019. He was born on June 14, 1967.
Andra is survived by a son, Andra R. Dupree, Jr. of Arlington, VA; his mother, Ernestine Dupree of Warner Robins, GA; brother, Darrin Dupree of Upper Marlboro, MD; brother John W. Dupree of Warner Robins, GA; and sister Dorothy Payne Laititi
Family will receive friends on Tuesday, October 29, 2019, from 5-6 PM at Nelson's Memorial Mortuary, 501 Elberta Road, Warner Robins, GA, 31093.
Homegoing services will be held on Wednesday, October 30, 2019, at 11 am, at First Baptist Church, 210 Garmon St. Warner Robins, GA 31093.
Interment will be in Parkway Memorial Gardens, Warner Robins, GA.
Please mail cards to: Ernestine Dupree, 600 American Blvd., Warner Robins, GA, 31093.
In lieu of flowers please send donations to one of the following:
First Baptist Church, C/O Andra R. Dupree Jr. Scholarship Fund, Warner Robins, GA 31088, PayPal available.
or
Central GA Cancer Care Foundation, C/O Ernestine Dupree, 114 Sutherlin Dr., Suite C-1,Warner Robins, GA 31068.
