Andrew Capps "Cappie" Durden, Jr.
June 9, 1926 - January 13, 2020
Macon, GA- Andrew Capps "Cappie" Durden, Jr., 93, passed away Monday, January 13, 2020. A Graveside service will be held Saturday, January 18, 2020 at 3:00 pm in Macon Memorial Park Cemetery with Rev. Antonie Walker and Rev. Michael McCord officiating. The family will greet friends from 2:00 until 3:00 PM at Macon Memorial Park Funeral Home. In lieu of flowers, the family asked donations be made to the Methodist Home for Children and Youth, 304 Pierce Avenue, Macon, GA 31204 or Riverside United Methodist Church, 735 Pierce Avenue, Macon, GA 31204.
Cappie was born in Macon, Georgia to the late Ruth Marie Dunbar and Andrew Capps Durden, Sr. He graduated from Lanier High School. He served in the 44th Infantry Division during World War II and later attended the University of Georgia. Mr. Durden worked for Macon Kraft, now Georgia Kraft Paper Company as a foreman. Cappie was a former Worshipful Master of the Rutland Masonic Lodge #298 and had been a Mason for 68 years and a 32nd degree Scottish Rite member. He was also a member of the Sons of the American Revolution. He loved fishing and golfing with his friends and was formerly very active with the Heart of Georgia Seniors (HOGS), Middle Georgia and Dixie golf groups. Mr. Durden was a member of Riverside United Methodist Church.
Survivors include his wife of 71 years, Nell Marshall Durden; daughter, Susan Durden Lemesis; son, Andy Durden III (Terry); granddaughters, Dianne Bray (Barry) and Julie Grier (Adam); great grandchildren, Andrew Tyler Bray, Jackson Phillip Grier, William Connor Grier, and Lillian Marie Grier; several nieces, nephews, and extended family. He is pre-deceased by his sister Jaquelyn Durden Harrison and brother Frank Durden.
The family would like to extend special thanks to Cappie's caregivers, Mary Ellis, Mary Bowden and Cashaun Barkely. Thanks to the nursing team at Navicent Home Health and Coliseum Hospital for their dedicated and superb medical services.
Published in The Telegraph on Jan. 16, 2020