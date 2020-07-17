Andrew Carlton Crews, Sr.
January 13, 1935 - July 15, 2020
Macon, GA- Andrew Carlton Crews, Sr., 85, passed away Wednesday, July 15, 2020. Private graveside services will be held at 11:00 AM Saturday in Macon Memorial Park Cemetery. Pastor Jim Thalacker will officiate. The family asks that in lieu of flowers donations be made to the American Cancer Society
, 804 Cherry Street, Macon 31201 or the donor's favorite charity.
Mr. Crews was born in Watertown, FL the son of the late Forrest Julia Waters Crews and Carl Addison Crews. He was preceded in death by his loving wife of 39 years, Clara Mae Hallmark Crews and his brother, Billy Derrell Crews. Mr. Crews was a former bailiff for the Bibb County Sheriff's Office and a car salesman having worked for many Middle Georgia dealerships. Mr. Crews was a United States Marine veteran and was a member of Tattnall Square Baptist Church and the Ocmulgee River Gun Club. He loved his family, hunting, being in the outdoors, and was a talented craftsman.
Mr. Crews is survived by his children, , "Andy" Crews, Jr. (Cindy) of Woodstock, Nancy Hicks (Brannon) of Macon, and Scott Crews (Penny) of Alpharetta; grandchildren, Caitlin Crews, Ashleigh Crews, Brannon Hicks, Jr., William Hicks, Michael Hicks, Addison Crews, and Andrew Crews.
