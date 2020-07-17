1/1
Andrew Carlton Crews Sr.
1935 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Andrew's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Andrew Carlton Crews, Sr.
January 13, 1935 - July 15, 2020
Macon, GA- Andrew Carlton Crews, Sr., 85, passed away Wednesday, July 15, 2020. Private graveside services will be held at 11:00 AM Saturday in Macon Memorial Park Cemetery. Pastor Jim Thalacker will officiate. The family asks that in lieu of flowers donations be made to the American Cancer Society, 804 Cherry Street, Macon 31201 or the donor's favorite charity.
Mr. Crews was born in Watertown, FL the son of the late Forrest Julia Waters Crews and Carl Addison Crews. He was preceded in death by his loving wife of 39 years, Clara Mae Hallmark Crews and his brother, Billy Derrell Crews. Mr. Crews was a former bailiff for the Bibb County Sheriff's Office and a car salesman having worked for many Middle Georgia dealerships. Mr. Crews was a United States Marine veteran and was a member of Tattnall Square Baptist Church and the Ocmulgee River Gun Club. He loved his family, hunting, being in the outdoors, and was a talented craftsman.
Mr. Crews is survived by his children, , "Andy" Crews, Jr. (Cindy) of Woodstock, Nancy Hicks (Brannon) of Macon, and Scott Crews (Penny) of Alpharetta; grandchildren, Caitlin Crews, Ashleigh Crews, Brannon Hicks, Jr., William Hicks, Michael Hicks, Addison Crews, and Andrew Crews.
Visit www.snowsmacon.com to express tributes.
Snow's Memorial Chapel, Bass Road, has charge of arrangements.


View the online memorial for Andrew Carlton Crews, Sr.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Telegraph on Jul. 17, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUL
18
Graveside service
11:00 AM
Macon Memorial Park Cemetery
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Snow's Memorial Chapel - Cherry Chapel
746 Cherry Street
Macon, GA 31201
4787437417
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
MAKE A DONATION
Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Macon Telegraph

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved