Andrew Jackson Bryant
June 25, 1929 - November 1, 2019
Los Angeles, CA- Graveside services for Mr. Andrew J. Bryant were held Thursday, November 7, 2019 at Forest Lawn - Hollywood Hills Cemetery in Los Angeles, CA. Mr. Bryant was born in Hall Co., Gainesville, GA on June 25, 1929. He graduated valedictorian from Fair Street High School. He earned a degree from Morehouse College in Business Administration in Atlanta, GA and a Master's Degree from Atlanta University. Afterwards he relocated to Los Angeles, CA, where he met and married Ella Mae Bryant, who preceded him in death on October 10, 2004. He was married to Ella Mae for 45 years; there were no children from this union. Mr. Bryant worked in the postal profession and invested in real estate and antiques. He enjoyed nature, and was a blessing to many. He leaves to cherish his memory two sisters: Mrs. Mildred Williams of Niles,IL, and Mrs. Jeanette Bell of Macon, GA; he also leaves a host of nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.
Harrison-Ross Mortuary of Los Angeles, CA in charge of arrangements.
Published in The Telegraph on Nov. 10, 2019