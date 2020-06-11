Andrew MathewJanuary 28, 1940 - June 7, 2020Bonaire, GA- Mr. Andrew Mathew ("Drew" to his family and "Old School" to his friends), was born to the late Bill and Annie Bell Mathew in Crawford County, GA. He leaves to cherish his memory a loving wife of 63 years, Mrs. Mazie Hardison Mathis. To this union were born 13 children, 2 of which preceded him in death.He was certified by GM in Atlanta and worked at Warren Green Chevrolet as a paint and body mechanic. He then devoted over 43 years as a para-professional and bus driver to the Peach County Board of Education and Durham. He was a valuable player in basketball, tennis, track and field but MVP in the family.Graveside service will be !:00 Saturday, June 13, 2020, at Goodwill Cemetery in Fort Valley, GA,Visitation will be Friday from 5:00 until 7:00Professional service provided by Richardson and Son Funeral Home of Warner Robins