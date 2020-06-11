Andrew Mathis
Andrew Mathis
January 28, 1940 - June 7, 2020
Bonaire, GA- Mr. Andrew Mathis ("Drew" to his family and "Old School" to his friends), was born to the late Bill and Annie Bell Mathis in Crawford County, GA. He leaves to cherish his memory a loving wife of 63 years, Mrs. Mazie Hardison Mathis. To this union were born 13 children, 2 of which preceded him in death.
He was certified by GM in Atlanta and worked at Warren Green Chevrolet as a paint and body mechanic. He then devoted over 43 years as a para-professional and bus driver to the Peach County Board of Education and Durham. He was a valuable player in basketball, tennis, track and field but MVP in the family.
Graveside service will be !:00 Saturday, June 13, 2020, at Goodwill Cemetery in Fort Valley, GA,
Visitation will be Friday from 5:00 until 7:00
Professional service provided by Richardson and Son Funeral Home of Warner Robins


View the online memorial for Andrew Mathew


Published in The Telegraph on Jun. 11, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUN
13
Graveside service
01:00 PM
Goodwill Cemetery
Funeral services provided by
Richardson & Son Funeral Home
405 S 3Rd St
Warner Robins, GA 31088
(478) 929-1707
June 11, 2020
Our thoughts and prayers go out to all of his family.Y'all should be very proud of the man Mr.Andrew was! He was the one of the greatest man we have ever had the pleasure of knowing. We are surely gonna miss him and hate it so bad we didn't get a chance to come visit him while he was sick. He helped us with J C Vineyards for many many years and he was THE BEST! We loved him so very much.He was gonna sing Sitting On Top Of The Bay for me and never got around to it,sure woulda loved to hear him.May God be with you all.
Tom & Phyllis
Friend
June 11, 2020
His family and friends are in my thoughts and prayers. He was a great man, who could light up a room. He will be greatly missed.
Jerri Arrowsmith
Coworker
June 10, 2020
I take pride in my last name, and I thank this man for that. I can literally hear his voice in my head singing Sitting on the dock of the bay.... in his distinctive voice. Im one of many grandchildren thats hurting right now but I know were all thankful youre not hurting anymore and thankful for you marrying grandma and yall being so fruitful and having all those beautiful children who Im fortunate enough to call one of them father. Were gonna put our best game face on but the fact of the matter is this messed up world lost one of the greats. Sleep tight.
Trey
Grandchild
