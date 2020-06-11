Andrew Mathis

Our thoughts and prayers go out to all of his family.Y'all should be very proud of the man Mr.Andrew was! He was the one of the greatest man we have ever had the pleasure of knowing. We are surely gonna miss him and hate it so bad we didn't get a chance to come visit him while he was sick. He helped us with J C Vineyards for many many years and he was THE BEST! We loved him so very much.He was gonna sing Sitting On Top Of The Bay for me and never got around to it,sure woulda loved to hear him.May God be with you all.



Tom & Phyllis

Friend