Our thoughts and prayers go out to all of his family.Y'all should be very proud of the man Mr.Andrew was! He was the one of the greatest man we have ever had the pleasure of knowing. We are surely gonna miss him and hate it so bad we didn't get a chance to come visit him while he was sick. He helped us with J C Vineyards for many many years and he was THE BEST! We loved him so very much.He was gonna sing Sitting On Top Of The Bay for me and never got around to it,sure woulda loved to hear him.May God be with you all.
Andrew Mathis
January 28, 1940 - June 7, 2020
Bonaire, GA- Mr. Andrew Mathis ("Drew" to his family and "Old School" to his friends), was born to the late Bill and Annie Bell Mathis in Crawford County, GA. He leaves to cherish his memory a loving wife of 63 years, Mrs. Mazie Hardison Mathis. To this union were born 13 children, 2 of which preceded him in death.
He was certified by GM in Atlanta and worked at Warren Green Chevrolet as a paint and body mechanic. He then devoted over 43 years as a para-professional and bus driver to the Peach County Board of Education and Durham. He was a valuable player in basketball, tennis, track and field but MVP in the family.
Graveside service will be !:00 Saturday, June 13, 2020, at Goodwill Cemetery in Fort Valley, GA,
Visitation will be Friday from 5:00 until 7:00
Professional service provided by Richardson and Son Funeral Home of Warner Robins
View the online memorial for Andrew Mathew
Published in The Telegraph on Jun. 11, 2020.