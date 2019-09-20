Andrew Miller (1935 - 2019)
Service Information
Haddock Baptist Church
180 Ethridge Rd
Haddock, GA 31033
Visitation
Saturday, Sep. 21, 2019
10:00 AM - 11:00 AM
Haddock Baptist Church
180 Ethridge Road
Haddock, GA
View Map
Service
Saturday, Sep. 21, 2019
11:00 AM
Haddock Baptist Church
180 Ethridge Road
Haddock, GA
View Map
Obituary
Andrew Miller
January 20, 1935 - September 18, 2019
Haddock , GA- Andrew Miller, 84, of Haddock, passed away on Wednesday, September 18, 2019. Services will be held on Saturday, September 21, 2019, 11 AM, at Haddock Baptist Church, 180 Ethridge Road, Haddock GA, 31033. Dr. Ron McClung and Bob Mackerel will be officiating. The family will greet friends on Saturday, September 21, 2019, from 10AM until 11AM at Haddock Baptist Church. Burial services will follow at Haddock Baptist Cemetery.
Andrew was born to the late William Harris Miller and Nancy Elizabeth Copeland. He was a member of Haddock Baptist Church.
Andrew is survived by his wife, Patricia Miller; children, Andy (Kaye) Miller, Adam (Molly) Miller, Wanda (Paul) Grimes, Nancy (Bill) Whalley; step-children, Patsy Baggarly, Joy Waters, Lex (Donna) Waters, Connie (Robert) McElhannon; 6 grandchildren, 6 step grandchildren and numerous great grandchildren.
Please visit www.hartsmort.com to express condolences.
Hart's Mortuary, Jones County Chapel, 307 Pecan Ln. Gray Ga, 31032, has charge of arrangements.


View the online memorial for Andrew Miller
logo
Published in The Telegraph from Sept. 20 to Sept. 21, 2019
