Andrew Morgan "James" Williams
Musella, Georgia- Andrew Morgan "James" Williams, 68, of Highway 341, died Saturday, December 7, 2019, at his residence. The family will greet friends from 6:00pm-8:00pm, Thursday, at Gray Memorial Chapel in Gray. Funeral services will be held 2:00pm Friday, December 13, 2019, graveside at Macon Memorial Park with Rev. Robbie Shepherd officiating.
Mr. Williams was born July 23, 1951, in Macon and had lived in Musella for the past seven years. He was the son of the late Ralph Williams and Janelle McDuffie Matthews. He was a graduate of the "School of Hard Knocks" and an accomplished welder by trade working for the Bluebird Corporation for most of his career. He had the ability to make just about anything. Mr. Williams enjoyed the company of the fairer sex and loved his dog and his plants. He was preceded in death by a sister: Vernelle Williams.
Mr. Williams is survived by his daughters: Theresa Day, Brandi Fowler (Brad) and Candice Williams; six grandchildren; five great-grandchildren.
Published in The Telegraph on Dec. 11, 2019