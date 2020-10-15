1/
Andrew Schmidt
Andrew Schmidt
Lawrenceville, Georgia- Andrew Isaac Schmidt age 40, passed away Friday, October 9, 2020. Services will be held at 4:00 p.m. Thursday, October 15, at Baldwin Memorial Gardens Cemetery.
Andy was born in Macon and grew up in Milledgeville, he had made his home in Atlanta for a number of years. He attended Georgia Military College. Andy was preceded in death by his grandparents Frank and Shirley Hobby and a brother Johnathan.
Survivors include his mother Melissa Hobby of Macon, his fiancé Michelle Bennett of Lawrenceville; two uncles Chris Hobby (Anne) of Bainbridge and Mark Hobby of Milledgeville; two aunts Rhonda Hobby Walker and Jennifer Hobby of Watkinsville.
Moores Funeral Home & Crematory has charge of arrangements.


Published in The Telegraph on Oct. 15, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
OCT
15
Service
04:00 PM
Baldwin Memorial Gardens Cemetery
Funeral services provided by
Moores Funeral Home & Crematory
301 S. Wayne St.
Milledgeville, GA 31061
478-452-3024
