Andrew Walker
March 18, 1944 - May 20, 2019
Austell, GA- Andrew Walker was born March 18, 1944 in Macon, Georgia to the late Grace Walker-Whitby and Harry Walker, Sr. He departed this life on May 20, 2019 in Austell, GA. Andrew attended Peach county Public Schools and later attended Ballard Hudson High School in Macon, GA graduating in 1963. Upon graduating he matriculated to Fort Valley State College and was drafted in the United States Army serving in the Vietnam War. He returned home and finished his Bachelors of Science in Education degree at Fort Valley State College in 1972. He is survived by his wife Sophronia Walker:Children, Chris, Dana, Dennis, Ingrid (Eugene) and Kandice; Sisters, Jane Meadows, Janice Loyd and Linda Whitby; grandchildren Dynasty, Elijah, Henry, Kennedy, Taylor and Devante.
The Family will receive visitors: Sunday, May 26, 2019 12:00-6:00 PM 400 Broderick Circle Warner Robins, GA 31088
Services will be:Thursday, May 30,2019 at 12:00 PM William Gayleano Murrray and Son Funeral Home 923 Mcdaniel St. SW Atlanta, GA 30310
Interment: Georgia National Cemetery Canton, GA
Published in The Telegraph from May 24 to May 26, 2019